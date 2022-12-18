During pregame warmups on Sunday, Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was injured after a New Orleans Saints player collided with the coach. Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed was fielding punts and appeared to loose sight of Pees before running into him, knocking Pees to the ground at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The 73-year-old immediately got medical attention and was taken off in a cart with his neck stabilized on a stretcher.

Here is a look at Pees being carted off the field:

The Falcons released a statement on his status: "Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field pregame collision. He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing."

A few hours later, the Falcons provided an update that Pees was released from the hospital after the evaluation and treatment.

"Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has been treated and released from University Medical Center New Orleans following an on-field pregame collision. He will rejoin the Falcons for the flight back to Atlanta," the Falcons website states.

With Pees out, Frank Bush was the interim defensive play caller for the Week 15 game.

Shaheed, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, owner Arthur Blank and Saints general manager Mickey Loomis rushed over to check on Pees and offer support, along with coaches from both sides.

Pees, in his second year with the Falcons, has been an NFL coach for nearly two decades.