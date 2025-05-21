Jeff Ulbrich never questioned his standing with the Atlanta Falcons — even as his family faced public backlash during the NFL Draft for a prank call his son orchestrated to Shedeur Sanders. The defensive coordinator told ESPN he was met with unwavering support from top to bottom within the organization.

"In all honesty, I never went there, but I felt nothing but support from the organization in every single way — from the people that worked the line in the cafeteria to [owner Arthur Blank] himself, all of them," Ulbrich said Wednesday, via ESPN. "I felt great support from him. It was one of the biggest reasons, in all honesty, that I came back here, because of the organization and what I think of this building."

The NFL fined the Falcons $250,000 and Ulbrich an additional $100,000 for failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information. Jax Ulbrich discovered the draft phone number for Sanders, the former Colorado quarterback and son of Deion Sanders, on an unlocked iPad while visiting his parents' home. He later used it for a prank call, which went viral.

Jax's actions remain under review as his family considers if additional consequences are necessary.

"We're still working through that, but it was a challenge for our family," Jeff Ulbrich said. "But it's a challenge that everyone in our family's up for. And like I said, it's going to make my son better because of it. He will."

A video posted to Well Off Media captured a moment during the second round of the NFL Draft when Sanders answered the phone at a watch party, believing he was about to be selected. The malicious prank call orchestrated by Jax involved someone impersonating New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

"I made a tremendous mistake," Jax wrote in an April statement. "Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing and shameful. I'm sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment."

Jeff Ulbrich, who was a defensive assistant with the Falcons from 2015 to 2020, returned to Atlanta as defensive coordinator in January. He spent the previous four years with the New York Jets, serving as defensive coordinator and interim head coach.

"Obviously we had some challenges from a football perspective and from a building perspective and, for me, from a personal perspective and for my family," Ulbrich said. "But it's all the things that I'm convinced that make you stronger. I do. And I live by that and my family lives by that. And because of that, we'll be better off because of all this."