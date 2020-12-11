When they take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, the Atlanta Falcons will be without their best offensive weapon. Falcons coach Raheem Morris told local media on Friday that Julio Jones is out for this week's game due to his lingering hamstring injury. Morris also allowed that the team will then make a decision about whether or not to sit Jones down for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Jones has missed three games this season due to his hamstring issues, and has also been limited in several others. He sat out the team's Week 12 game after aggravating the injury in Week 11, then returned and played a season-high 94 percent of the snaps in Week 13, catching six of 10 passes for 94 yards in a loss to the division rival New Orleans Saints.

On the season, Jones has 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns, a career-high 75 percent catch rate and 11.3 yards per target, but his lowest yards per game average since his second year in the league. (That is due at least in part to his having left two different games with a flare-up of the hamstring issue.)

With the Falcons sitting at just 4-8 heading into Week 14 and firmly on the outside of the playoff picture, there is not much incentive for them to get Jones back out on the field if there is any chance of making his hamstring issues worse. He is a perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro candidate getting into his early 30s, and it's far more important that he be healthy and able to contribute to whatever his future is with the team than that he play out the string before the team hires a new general manager and head coach this offseason.

He has three years remaining on his contract extension with the Falcons, and they presumably want him to be able to suit up for the significant majority of those 48 games. Keeping him on the sideline for a few weeks as they barrel toward a probable top-10 pick isn't that big a deal in the grand scheme of things.