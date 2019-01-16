Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley detained for mental evaluation after incident at hotel

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley is undergoing a mental evaluation following an incident at a Los Angeles hotel earlier in the week. According to TMZ Sports, police were called to the hotel by McKinley's friend, who was concerned for his wellbeing.

McKinley, 23, was apparently cooperative when police arrived on Tuesday afternoon and he was detained without criminal charges being filed. He reportedly agreed that it was in his best interest to be brought to a local hospital to undergo evaluation shortly thereafter.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn released a statement regarding McKinley on Tuesday night.

"We were recently made aware of the situation involving Takk in Los Angeles earlier today," said Quinn. "Any time a situation occurs that is or could be related to mental health issues we take it very seriously. We will do everything we possibly can to support and assist Takk, as our players' mental and physical well-being are always our top priority."

The former UCLA standout was a first round pick (26th overall) of the Falcons in 2017 and made headlines on draft night thanks to an animated and emotional tribute to his late grandmother that included him dropping an f-bomb on live TV. Over the course of his first few NFL seasons, McKinley has provided Atlanta's defensive line with respectable contributions. He registered 22 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and led the team with seven sacks during this past season.