Falcons' Deion Jones set to return from 11-week absence after early-season foot injury
Jones has been out since getting injured in the season opener
Injuries have ravaged the Atlanta Falcons on both sides of the ball throughout this season, but on Friday the team finally got some positive injury-related news. Linebacker Deion Jones is set to return to the lineup after an 11-week absence, the team announced.
"Deion is in, he's ready to roll," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said (watch Ravens-Falcons at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free). "He had an excellent week and really looked like himself. I was optimistic the whole week to see where he would land, and he really nailed it all week long. He's dying to get going, and we're dying to have him back out there."
Jones suffered a foot injury during the team's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and has not played since. His was just the first of many debilitating injuries sustained by the Falcons, who also lost safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal, plus guards Andy Levitre and Brandon Fusco for the season, and running back Devonta Freeman for almost the entire year.
The defense, in particular, has been hampered by those injuries, as the three absences in the middle of the team's defense have made them vulnerable to pass-catching tight ends and running backs all season. The Falcons have barely been able to stop anybody, and it's placed far too much pressure on their offense, which is missing three key components as well. Jones' return doesn't solve all of their problems, but it will certainly help. He's a fantastic player and they need him out there, especially as they attempt to chase one of the final playoff spots in the NFC.
