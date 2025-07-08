It's been more than a year since Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons and although he got a massive four-year contract, he's clearly still bitter about the fact that the team wasn't honest with him during negotiations.

During the first episode of the Netflix series "Quarterback," not only did Cousins say the he felt "misled" by the Falcons during free agency in 2024, but he insinuated that he would NOT have signed in Atlanta if he had known that the Falcons were planning to take a quarterback with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a pick they eventually used on Michael Penix Jr.

"If I had the information around free agency, it certainly would've affected my decision," Cousins said. "I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high."

It sounds like Cousins would have preferred to stay in Minnesota. If the veteran QB is still upset about the situation, he has every right to be, according to former NFL agent Joel Corry.

"The Falcons weren't candid about the QB situation when Kirk Cousins was making his decision in free agency. If I represented Cousins, I would pissed about key info being withheld," Corry, who works for CBS Sports, wrote on X.

The Falcons' decision to mislead Cousins ended having a dramatic impact on the 2024 offseason and with that in mind, we're going to take a look at how the offseason might have played out last year if Cousins had STAYED in Minnesota.

BROCK BOWERS TO THE BRONCOS? BO NIX TO A DIFFERENT AFC WEST TEAM? Those might have happened if Cousins had re-signed with the Vikings. If the Falcons had been honest with Cousins about their plans at quarterback, here's how the offseason might have played out:

MARCH 2024: Cousins stays in Minnesota. As Cousins said, he had no reason to leave Minnesota, so he likely would have stayed with the Vikings if he had known that the Falcons planned on drafting Penix. Cousins would have battled J.J. McCarthy for the job and due to McCarthy's injury, Cousins would have assumed the starting job in Minnesota for a seventh straight season. The Vikings went 14-3 with Sam Darnold and it's hard to see them doing worse with Cousins, so it's certainly possible he could have led them to 15 or 16 wins. This would have set the stage for Cousins to sign a massive contract in free agency this year.

So there you have it. If the Falcons had been honest with Cousins about their quarterback situation, the trickle-down effect would have led Nix to Las Vegas, Bowers to Denver and Cousins to Cleveland.