The Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL world during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as they selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with their No. 8 overall pick. Not many predicted Penix being selected in the top 10, especially by a team that made the most expensive free-agency addition in quarterback Kirk Cousins, gifting the former Viking a four-year, $180 million contract.

Instead of drafting for immediate need and taking a potential blue chip player to help in the pursuit of a Super Bowl, the Falcons drafted a backup that could remain on the bench for multiple years. This was a questionable pick, but there are possible avenues where it ends up being a good pick. We can't hand down a sentence before the trial.

With that said, let's take a look at some pros and cons of the Penix pick.

Pros

1. QB solidified for the future

Let's start with the reason the Falcons took Penix. They view him as a legitimate top-10 talent with franchise quarterback potential. There were reportedly multiple teams attempting to trade up into the top 10 to draft Penix, so the Falcons weren't alone in how they viewed this prospect.

Penix notably put together two strong campaigns after suffering season-ending injuries four straight years from 2018-21 during his time at Indiana. After transferring to Washington, he recorded two straight 4,600-plus-yard campaigns, and was the 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Last year, Penix led the FBS in passing yards with 4,903 and became the first player since Patrick Mahomes to register multiple seasons of 4,500-plus passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns. He also led the FBS in completions (60) and passing touchdowns (26) of 25-plus air yards over the past two years. The 37 completions of 25-plus air yards registered in 2023 were the most by any quarterback in the FBS over the past FIVE seasons.

Per NFL Media, new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris wanted to have a succession plan for Cousins in place -- one that is "natural." Yes, this is the "Packers model," although a much more aggressive version of it. When Morris was asked by Steve Wyche does the Penix pick make you better for 2024? The coach responded by saying he hopes to be coaching this team for longer than just 2024.

To his point, the Falcons have stunk under center since the Matt Ryan era came to an end.

2. Valuable insurance now

The quarterback is the most important position in football, and having a good backup is something that could save your season, or even change the trajectory of your franchise depending on how good he is. Yes, taking a backup quarterback at No. 8 is very rich, but if something were to happen to Cousins -- who turns 36 years old soon and is coming off of that torn Achilles -- Penix is someone Falcons fans should have confidence in compared to Taylor Heinicke or any other arm they bring in for training camp.

3. HC, GM buy themselves more time

This is my least favorite "pro," but it's one nonetheless. Let's say Cousins is completely washed, hypothetically, and the Falcons end up being one of the worst teams in the league. Penix entering the lineup resets the clock for GM Terry Fontenot and Morris in a way.

For example, Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears could have been fired this offseason and not many would have cried foul. All of the sudden, he has Caleb Williams thanks to Ryan Poles' incredible trade last March, and now there's optimism around his team. Penix is that clock resetter -- and he's already on the roster.

Cousins doesn't even have to be terrible. Let's say he's average and decides to retire after a couple of seasons. Penix again gives the fan base a reason to be excited.

Cons

1. Angered prized free-agency addition

Cousins reportedly had no idea that his Falcons were going to take a quarterback at No. 8 overall, a decision which left him "shocked" and "disappointed," according to NFL Media. When the Packers upset Aaron Rodgers by drafting Jordan Love in 2020, he responded by winning two straight NFL MVPs. We'll see if Cousins can do the same. Wait, maybe this could be a pro?

2. Penix already 23; far from a young rookie

The "draft and stash" method doesn't seem as attractive when the player you're stashing is an older rookie. Penix started his college career in 2018, and turns 24 years old in a couple weeks. How long is he going to have to wait? How old will he be when he is given his first chance to be the full-time starter? Love, for example, was 24 at the start of last season.

3. Spending valuable assets on one position that is already set

Again, Atlanta handed out the richest free-agency contract this offseason, and then follows it up one month later by spending a premier pick on the same position. Falcons fans won't be happy if someone like Rome Odunze, Byron Murphy II or Dallas Turner becomes an immediate-impact talent.