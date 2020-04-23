Falcons draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Atlanta's Round 1 selection

The Falcons enter draft day with just six picks to their name, but that may not stop them from making a big move up the board if they're able to land a player they covet. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time, and you'll also be able to watch CBS Sports HQ's live analysis as the draft unfolds throughout the weekend.

Atlanta Falcons 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 16



2 47



3 78



4 119



4 143*^



7 228*





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Atlanta Falcons 2020 draft trade notes