The Atlanta Falcons aren't exactly off to the best start for the 2026 regular season. It's certainly not the best sign when your fans are chanting for the fourth-string quarterback to come in, which is what was happening in their Week 2 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

When teams are struggling as much as the Falcons are, tension rises, and tempers can be more touchy than usual. That's what happened when Falcons wide receiver Drake London got into a verbal confrontation from the sidelines with someone in the home stands on Sunday.

It looked like London was yelling profanities to someone in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd, as his teammate, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, held him back.

After the game, London said the fan said "personal stuff" to him, and he felt disrespected. The receiver added that he knows reacting is "not the right thing to do."

"I'm going to be honest here, I don't take light to disrespect at all," London said. "I don't care who you are. I'm a man, too, at the end of the day. So, if you want to get on a personal level, I can get there, too, but it's not the right thing to do. So, I got to take accountability for that, and I got to push forward and be the bigger man in some of those situations.

"But with how the game was going and what was said to me, I don't like it," London said.

When asked if it was a fan, London said, "It was somebody."

London finished the game with four receptions for 51 yards, the most receiving yards by far for the Falcons in Week 2. Again, not the best offensive showing.

With Michael Penix Jr. still sidelined as he recovers from an ACL injury and Tua Tagovailoa dealing with an oblique injury, it was once again veteran Cooper Rush at the helm. He went 10-of-17 for 86 yards, two interceptions and a lost fumble. He was eventually benched for undrafted rookie Jack Strand, who didn't fare much better with a pick of his own.

"I think we as playmakers, us in the backfield, us on the outside, on the wing, we got to go out there and make plays regardless," London said. "We're all in the league for a reason, right? We're all good football players. I don't care if you're fourth string or you're the starter."

This offseason, London signed a four-year, $141 million contract extension with the Falcons, keeping him there through the 2030 season.

Up next for the Falcons are three primetime games. First up are the Green Bay Packers, followed by the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens.