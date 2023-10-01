For the first two quarters on Sunday, it looked like the Falcons offense forgot to make the trip to England, but they finally broke through in the third quarter when Desmond Ridder hit Drake London for a 15-yard touchdown.

Yup, Drake London scored a touchdown in London. If you're now wondering whether this was the first time in NFL history that a player scored a touchdown in a city that he shares a last name with, we have the answer for you and the answer is no.

Like a lot people, former NFL star Chris Long wanted to know if this was a rare occurrence and the answer to that question is YES.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, London's touchdown puts him in en exclusive club: The Falcons receiver is now just the sixth player in NFL history to score a touchdown in a city that he shares a name with.

Here's look at the other five names on the list:

Rams HB Kenny Washington at Griffith Stadium in Washington D.C. (Dec. 5, 1958)

at Griffith Stadium in Washington D.C. (Dec. 5, 1958) Cowboys KR Mark Washington at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. (Nov. 22, 1970)

at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. (Nov. 22, 1970) Oilers DB Ken Houston at the Astrodome in Houston (Dec. 19, 1971)

at the Astrodome in Houston (Dec. 19, 1971) Washington RB Joe Washington at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. (Sept. 2 1984)

at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. (Sept. 2 1984) Texans DT Lamarr Houston at NRG Stadium in Houston (Nov. 5, 2017)

Of the names on this list Joe Washington and Ken Houston actually scored multiple touchdowns in the city they share their name with. The date listed next to their name is the most recent time it happened.

The crazy thing about these touchdowns is that they've come in several different ways: Mark Washington scored on a 100-yard kickoff return while Ken Houston had a pick-six (He actually had TWO on Dec. 19, 1971). And then you have Lamarr Houston, who scored on a fumble return for a touchdown.

London is the second player to haul in a receiving touchdown, joining Kenny Washington.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, London's touchdown ended up being their only TD of the game in a 23-7 loss to Jacksonville that drops Atlanta to 2-2 on the season.