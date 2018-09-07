Falcons-Eagles Thursday night opener delayed by severe weather in Philadelphia
The first game of the NFL season isn't going to start on time
After waiting seven months for the 2018 NFL season to start, it looks like we're going to have to wait a little bit longer.
Due to a severe thunderstorm, the kickoff time for the Falcons-Eagles game in Philadelphia has been pushed back to 9:05 p.m. ET. The game was originally supposed to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.
The decision to delay the game came at 8:01 p.m. ET when the National Weather Service warned the NFL of an approaching storm that contained both lightning and gusty winds.
Roughly 30 minutes before the game was originally scheduled to start, Lincoln Financial Field was filled with thousands of fans. However, after the delay was announced, fans were asked to head to the nearest concourse and the stadium turned into a ghost town.
The good news is that it looks like the 45-minute delay will be the only one we see on Thursday. The weather radar in Philly is showing that the storm is expected to head east and leave the city.
Despite the delay, the Falcons were able to keep their sense of humor.
With the game set to kickoff soon, make sure to click here so you can follow along in our live blog.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five things to know about James Conner
Here's everything you need to know about the man who backs up Le'Veon Bell
-
LIVE: Falcons-Eagles updates
The NFL season begins in Philadelphia, home of the defending champion Eagles
-
Brady quashes retirement talk in new vid
Tom Brady doesn't sound like he ever plans on retiring
-
How to watch and stream Falcons-Eagles
Here's how you can watch the Falcons play the Eagles in the first game of the 2018 NFL sea...
-
How to watch Steelers vs. Browns
The Steelers have dominated the Browns for nearly two decades; does that change on Sunday?
-
Falcons vs. Eagles odds, picks, top bets
R.J. White also just went deep in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest