The Atlanta Falcons are expected to fire head coach Dan Quinn in the next 24 hours "barring a change of heart," according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. Quinn's fate appears to have been sealed in a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers that sent the Falcons to an 0-5 record. Quinn is expected to be the second head coach fired this season following Bill O'Brien's dismissal last week.

La Canfora adds that Atlanta moving on from general manager Thomas Dimitroff is also under consideration.

Quinn was hired by owner Arthur Blank in February of 2015. Since that day, he has compiled a 43-41 regular season record as well as a 3-2 playoff record. The Falcons have been very streaky over a little more than a year. The team limped out to a 1-7 start in 2019, including a six-game losing streak before winning six of the remaining eight, including four games straight to save the coach's job.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was asked about the team's play and its potential impact on Quinn's future as head coach following Sunday's loss:

"I think as players we have to play better. His messaging has been on point. Our play has not. That's what we have to focus on. I know I have to play better than I did today for sure and give our team a better chance ... I hope not," Ryan said, via a video from Fox Sports' Kelly Price, regarding the idea that Atlanta could move on from its head coach.

"I think Dan has been nothing but a great head coach since he has been here. We haven't done a good enough job as a team and as players. It's a hard business but we all love and respect what Dan does for this football team. We have to find a way as players to be better."

Atlanta's inability to close out games has been an issue dating back to the team's Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots after opening the game with a 28-3 advantage. The issues persisted, however, as CBS Sports' Jared Dubin writes. The Falcons held a 29-10 lead over the Dallas Cowboys and a 26-10 lead over the Chicago Bears before losing both games this season.