The new Atlanta Falcons coaching staff is taking shape. After reaching a deal with former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to be their new head coach, Atlanta announced its coordinators Monday.

A big hire was Zac Robinson, whom Morris is taking with him from L.A. to be his offensive coordinator. Morris is also bringing over Jimmy Lake, who served as the assistant head coach for the Rams in 2023, to be his new defensive coordinator. As for special teams coordinator, Morris is retaining Marquice Williams, who has been with Atlanta since 2021.

Let's take a look at the three coordinators Atlanta finalized the hires of this week.

Zac Robinson, offensive coordinator

Robinson is leaving the only team he has coached for in his entire career. The former quarterback whom was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft started his coaching career with the Rams in 2019 as an assistant quarterbacks coach and worked his way up to pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Now, he gets a chance to call plays as a coordinator.

With Morris being a defensive-minded leader, the 37-year-old Robinson has a chance to show what he can do as an up-and-coming coach. He has been gifted several key playmakers, such as wide receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts.

Jimmy Lake, defensive coordinator

Lake was with the Rams for just one year as an assistant head coach. Previously, he served as the head coach of the Washington Huskies from 2020-21. He went 7-6 overall, but was fired after shoving one of his players. Lake was with Washington from 2014-21, working as a defensive assistant, and defensive coordinator from 2018-19.

Lake has coached in the NFL before, working with defensive backs for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. Lake and Morris worked together in Tampa Bay two separate times. Atlanta experienced a defensive turnaround last season, going from the sixth-worst defense in 2022 to the No. 11 defense in 2023. It is unknown who will call plays on defense.

Marquice Williams, special teams coordinator

Williams will enter his fourth season as the special teams coordinator for the Falcons. Previously, he worked as an assistant special teams coach with the Lions and a defensive assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams has had a hand in the development of Younghoe Koo, who is regarded as one of the best kickers in the NFL.