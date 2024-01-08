The Atlanta Falcons are on the hunt for a new head coach. On Sunday night, the team fired Arthur Smith after three straight 7-10 seasons leading the organization, all of which found them on the outside looking in on the playoffs. While the Falcons have not finished better than third in the NFC South in each of the last four seasons, this should be looked at as a pretty attractive opening for prospective candidates.

Over the last few seasons, Atlanta has used high draft capital to bring in high-ceiling players at the skill positions, like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. On top of that, the team did invest heavily on the defensive side of the ball last offseason and allowed just 5.0 yards per play in 2023, which ranked inside the top 10 in the league. Part of Smith's demise was the inability to get those offensive weapons firing on all cylinders, and will be a key priority for whoever Arthur Blank decides to bring aboard.

The Falcons also have the No. 8 overall pick at the 2024 NFL Draft, which could be a key tool in finding their franchise quarterback and making this an even more appealing landing spot. As for who could come in to replace Smith, let's take a look at a couple of top options.

1. Bill Belichick

Current position: Head coach, New England Patriots

As things stand on the Monday morning following Week 18, Bill Belichick is still a member of the New England Patriots. However, if Robert Kraft decides to part ways with the legendary head coach, he instantly becomes the top dog in any head coaching search, including here with the Falcons. In fact, The Athletic's Diana Russini reported on Monday that Atlanta is a team that is interested in Belichick if he shakes loose.

One aspect that has been talked about whenever discussing Belichick joining a new team is how much control he'll have over personnel. At the moment Terry Fontenot is the GM of the Falcons, but I don't think that'll be a deterrent for Belichick. He told reporters on Monday that he's open to relinquishing player personnel duties in New England, so it stands to reason he'd be fine with not having it at his next stop either.

Belichick would have instant credibility coming to Atlanta and, so long as they can bring in a stable QB, would be a legit threat in the division race in 2024.

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Detroit Lions

Johnson is the hot young name this hiring cycle and for good reason. He's helped turn Detroit into a division champion for the first time since 1993, and has led an offense that has been among the top in the NFL over the last few seasons. Johnson also can hang his hat on developing Jared Goff and stabilizing his career after coming over in a trade with the Rams. Putting the 37-year-old in charge of an offense that has players like Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts would be an exciting pairing, and possibly a tempting situation for Johnson to pursue. Given what Johnson has done with Goff, the Falcons should have tremendous confidence in his ability to maximize whatever player they bring in at quarterback, whether that be a rookie with the No. 8 overall pick or a veteran.

3. Jim Harbaugh

Current position: Head coach, University of Michigan

Harbaugh, who is vying for a national championship with Michigan on Monday night, has flirted with a return to the NFL over the past few years and that has ramped up a bit this cycle with the reported hiring of agent Don Yee. Similar to Belichick, Harbaugh coming in would give the Falcons instant credibility and a coach who has experience coaching on a massive stage, including a Super Bowl appearance when he was with the 49ers. The question is whether Harbaugh views Atlanta as the right spot for his next leap into the NFL, which could come down to what they have at quarterback. If the Falcons could pair Harbaugh with a serviceable quarterback, they could arguably be division favorites to begin the 2024 campaign.

4. Bobby Slowik

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Houston Texans

Slowik has just one year of offensive play-calling duties under his belt, but I'd bet he'll be among the hottest candidates this cycle, specifically for what he was able to do with C.J. Stroud. The Texans OC was able to help Stroud to one of the most prolific rookie seasons in league history as Houston won the AFC South. If the Falcons decide to go young at quarterback and take one high at the draft, Slowik could be a great pairing as he's already shown that he can maximize a rookie on Day 1. He'd also mesh well with the overall young core that the Falcons have built on the offensive side of the ball.

5. Frank Smith

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Miami Dolphins

Smith doesn't call offensive plays for the Dolphins, which may hurt his candidacy in certain instances. That said, his head coach, Mike McDaniel, didn't have play-calling duties when he was the offensive coordinator in San Francisco and has turned out to be among the brightest young coaches in the league, so it's not exactly a dealbreaker. Smith has helped lead one of the most electrifying offenses in the league when Miami is fully healthy and could be someone who can maximize the unique talent that the Falcons have on offense with Robinson, Pitts, etc.