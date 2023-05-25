Falcons fullback Keith Smith was arrested Wednesday on traffic charges, according to the City of Atlanta Police Department.

Specifically, this situation stemmed from a speeding ticket that Smith received earlier this year. He paid it and thought the situation was resolved, but miscommunication occurred and his license was suspended unknowingly to him, his agent told NFL Media. Smith was pulled over for an expired registration, but wound up arrested for a suspended license. Per Fox 5, the arrest occurred in Buckhead, a neighborhood in Atlanta.

"We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details," the Falcons said in a team statement, via NFL.com. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The 31-year-old is entering his 10th season in the NFL. He first broke into the league as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State in 2014 and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Initially, Smith was a linebacker but made the transition to fullback following the 2015 season. He played 32 regular-season games at fullback for Dallas over the next two years before inking a deal with the Raiders in 2018.

He found his way to Atlanta after being cut by the then-Oakland squad at the end of the 2019 training camp and has been with the club for the past four seasons.

In 129 career games played, Smith has 53 rushing yards on 22 carries and 205 yards receiving on 35 catches.