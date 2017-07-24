Falcons GM would love to get Devonta Freeman signed long term by start of camp

The biggest story out of Atlanta this offseason has been the future of Devonta Freeman. The team's starting running back is headed into the final year of his rookie contract, and he wants a new deal that pays him like one of the NFL's best running backs. General manager Thomas Dimitroff has been adamant that he wants to keep Freeman around, but the two sides have yet to come to an agreement.

A few days in advance of the Falcons opening training camp (they start things up on Thursday), Dimitroff was asked about the state of negotiations and the team's practice of paying its stars. Here's video, via the the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"I've always said that I think it's going to be a fairly expeditious negotiation, but you never know," Dimitroff said about the possibility that they could lock Freeman up by the start of camp later this week. "That's a tough thing to say. I'd love it to happen. If it doesn't, we're not throwing up a caution flag at all."

He also said that the Falcons want to be known as a team that takes care of their own, which is why he's worked hard to get deals done for players that are considered part of the foundation.

"I think we're in a good spot. We continue to pay the people that we have drafted. That's what we like, ideally. And I think it sends a very good message out there. The other message it sends -- guys that we're signing, and we're putting legitimate, big-time contracts into, if you look at our roster those are the guys that are full-on team guys. And we're really proud of that. Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Alex Mack, [Desmond] Trufant. ... I mean, those are guys that we want to build the team around, and into the future with guys like Devonta. Those are guys that are important. They work their butts off. They earn it as football players and they represent what we believe. So, that's a good feeling for us."

He repeated once again that Freeman is part of that foundation, so the guess here is that the two sides get something done eventually. It's just a matter of whether "eventually" means this week, or some later date.