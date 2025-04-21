The Atlanta Falcons have been consistent in their message that they do not have to trade veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. The former Minnesota Viking signed the most lucrative contract in NFL free agency last offseason, inking a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons. However, he was replaced in the lineup by rookie Michael Penix Jr. in December.

While Atlanta publicly says it's not working hard to move Cousins, ESPN reports that the Falcons privately have had trade discussions with multiple teams, but have asked for a lot in return. Atlanta reportedly has asked interested teams to pay $20 million of the $45 million in guarantees Cousins has left on his contract. No team has been willing to do that.

The Cleveland Browns have long been viewed as the favorite to trade for Cousins, since they have a clear need at quarterback while Cousins has familiarity with head coach Kevin Stefanski, but what happens in the 2025 NFL Draft could shake up Cousins' market drastically. ESPN reports that there is a feeling around the league a team like the Minnesota Vikings or Pittsburgh Steelers may be willing to pay down $10 million instead of $20 million. How much Atlanta agrees to pay Cousins will also affect trade compensation. The more Cousins' new team pays in salary, the lower the compensation will be.

When it comes down to it, waiting until after the NFL draft for a trade could help both the Falcons and Cousins. The biggest offseason domino would have fallen and the quarterback landscape more clear, plus Cousins won't be in a situation where he could be surprised by a team drafting a quarterback with the No. 8 overall pick one month after signing him to be QB1.