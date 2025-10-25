It is "highly likely" that Kirk Cousins will get his first NFL start in more than 10 months when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. remains sidelined with a bone bruise in his knee.

Penix suffered the injury late in the Falcons' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. Penix was able to finish the game, but he has been limited in practice throughout the week; Cousins has been taking all-the first-team reps in Atlanta, per Schefter.

Cousins was benched in favor of Penix for the last three games of the 2024-25 season, and the only playing time he's seen since then came in the Falcons' Week 3 blowout of the Carolina Panthers. In mop-up duty, Cousins completed five of seven passes for 29 yards.

Prior to his benching in 2024, Cousins completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and a league-leading 16 interceptions. That was Cousins' first season with the Falcons, and he lost the starting job just nine months after signing a four-year, $180 million contract in free agency.

Rumors grew over the offseason that Cousins could be traded to another quarterback-needy team, but that never came to fruition. That's a plus for Atlanta in situations like this, because you won't find a more proven or capable backup anywhere else in the NFL. Throughout his 14 seasons, Cousins has thrown for 43,008 yards, 288 touchdowns and 126 interceptions.

This weekend, Cousins and the Falcons offense should have no problem moving the ball against the Miami defense. Even if Cousins needs to shake off the rust, Atlanta should get whatever it wants on the ground with Bijan Robinson. The Dolphins are dead last in rush defense, allowing an average of 159.3 yards per game.