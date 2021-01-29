The Atlanta Falcons announced on Friday that they have named Kyle Smith as their next vice president of player personnel. Smith comes to Atlanta after spending the previous 11 seasons with the Washington Football Team. The bulk of his career was spent as a college scout but was bumped up to VP of player personnel last winter, overseeing both the college and pro scouting departments. Smith will now serve as a key confidant of newly hired general manager Terry Fontenot as they both begin rebuilding the Falcons back into a viable threat in the NFC.

"Kyle literally grew up in this business and is obsessed with, and passionate about, the process of building and managing competitive teams." Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said, via the official team website. "He is extremely smart, detailed and organized, and he couldn't be more excited to become an Atlanta Falcon.

"We are thrilled he is joining our team. I also wanted to acknowledge and appreciate our current staff who has shown flexibility and adaptability as we continue to make this transition within our organization. They have continued to focus on our goals as a team and we look forward to growing together."

Specifically, Smith was the director of college personnel prior to moving into his more prominent role with Washington a year ago. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora noted last week that Washington was moving on from Smith as they make significant changes to their college staff. Fortunate for him, the Youngstown State product has landed on his feet rather quickly with the Falcons.

On top of owning a keen eye for talent, Smith, the son of long-time NFL executive A.J. Smith, does have a player background as a wide receiver. He signed on with the Minnesota Vikings back in 2006 as an undrafted free agent. He also was signed by the Buccaneers and spent time in NFL Europe along with the Arena Football League and the CFL.