Bill Belichick has completed an interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching vacancy, the team announced Monday. The former New England Patriots head coach is said to have met in person with team owner Arthur Blank about the job, and while no deal is imminent, there is mutual interest between the two sides and conversations are ongoing, per NFL Media.

Belichick and the Patriots officially parted ways last week after a 24-year tenure with the organization that was headlined by the franchise's six Super Bowl titles. Upon Belichick becoming a coaching free agent, the Falcons were among the teams initially listed as a possible landing spot, particularly because they recently fired Arthur Smith. At the time of the news coming down of Belichick's departure from Foxborough, CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones even noted that the Falcons were one of the most logical destinations for the future Hall of Fame coach.

While Belichick's time with the Patriots ran dry after a 4-13 season in 2023, he is still a strong head coach and would bring validity to whatever organization he ultimately signs up with, including the Falcons. Atlanta has missed the playoff in each of the past six seasons and is coming off its third straight 7-10 season.

This spot could be appealing for Belichick because the team boasts several highly talented skill position players, which is something the coach struggled to develop in New England. Already having the likes of Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson on the roster would give him a higher ceiling on the offensive side of the ball. They also have solid pieces on the defensive side of the ball as well, and were a top-10 unit in the league in yards allowed in 2023.

Of course, the big question with this destination is what the Falcons are going to do at quarterback. They started Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke this season, but neither proved to be a long-term option for them, which means they'll either be dipping into the draft (they own the No. 8 overall pick), free agency, or the trade market for a signal-caller.

On top of figuring out the quarterback position, control of the roster is another obstacle in determining the fit for Belichick in Atlanta. The Falcons hired Terry Fontenot back in 2021, and he has been the GM for the team over the last three seasons. Would he have the final say over the roster? Or would that now fall on the shoulders of Belichick, who served as the de facto GM of the Patriots for the length of his tenure?

The NFC South also presents an opportunity for Belichick to pile up wins in his pursuit of the all-time wins record (he currently trails Don Shula by just 14.) Given this division hasn't been the most competitive in recent seasons, a Belichick-led Falcons team could produce several wins to get him close to the record, which is certainly an appealing factor for this destination as well.