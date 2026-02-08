Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was arrested on Saturday in South Florida on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (two counts), aggravated stalking and fleeing and eluding police, police reports show.

Pearce, 23, fled the scene of a domestic dispute involving his girlfriend, WNBA star Rickea Jackson, according to Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez. Police said that Pearce later crashed at Northwest 103rd Avenue and 66th Street before being placed in handcuffs.

Pearce was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County. His bond has yet to be set.

"We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami," the Falcons said in a statement. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time."

Pearce, who was selected by the Falcons with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, recorded 10.5 sacks last season, which ranked No. 1 among all rookies in his class. He finished the 2025 season with 26 total tackles (17 solo), 10 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. The Falcons traded back up in the first round of the draft with the Los Angeles Rams last spring to select the former Tennessee product.