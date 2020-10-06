The Atlanta Falcons came into "Monday Night Football" banged up on both sides of the ball, but they'll be going into Week 6 with arguably even more medical concerns, starting with their best offensive player. After sitting out Atlanta's loss to Chicago and entering Monday's game against Green Bay listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, star wide receiver Julio Jones aggravated his ailment while playing the Packers and was forced out of action early, spending the entire second half on the sidelines.

Jones, who didn't necessarily look to be at full speed out of the gate, went down awkwardly on a first-half catch, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and after battling some discomfort on the sidelines, stretched his hamstring and returned to the field. His return, however, didn't last long, with the perennial Pro Bowler staying in the locker room at halftime. The Falcons then announced early in the second half that Jones would not return for the remainder of the game, declaring him out despite dire circumstances for Atlanta's winless offense.

The 31-year-old Jones, who'd missed just three games in five years leading up to 2020, hauled in nine of 12 targets in the Falcons' Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, totaling 157 yards in a characteristic big-play performance as Matt Ryan's top downfield weapon opposite Calvin Ridley. Since then, however, he's been severely limited, logging just two catches for 24 yards in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys and finishing Monday's game against Green Bay with four receptions for 32 yards.