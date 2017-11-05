Falcons' Julio Jones somehow drops easy, wide-open TD on crucial fourth down
Jones should have had one of the easiest touchdowns of his life but couldn't hang on
Julio Jones is one of the game's best receivers, someone who's always capable of coming down with seemingly impossible catches. Apparently, he's also occasionally capable of dropping gimme touchdowns, evidenced by what happened on Sunday.
With the Falcons trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter of their game against the Panthers, Jones dropped what would've been one of the easiest touchdowns of his career. To make matters worse, the drop came on fourth down, which meant the Falcons turned the ball over on downs as a result of Jones' jittery hands.
Let's take a closer look:
That's a rare sight. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Jones hasn't dropped a pass in the end zone since 2012.
The Falcons' underperforming offense has a ton of issues. Matt Ryan looks off, and the play-calling under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has been questionable. I just never expected Jones to be one of their issues. But for one play, Jones was the problem. Don't expect it to last. Jones, as previously mentioned, is one the best receivers in the game.
Still, it's worth noting that Jones entered Sunday with only one touchdown as the Falcons deal with what appears to be a massive Super Bowl hangover.
