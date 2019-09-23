Falcons' Keanu Neal reportedly suffers torn Achilles in Week 3 loss to Colts

Just when Keanu Neal thought things were on the upswing, he's been given devastating news. The Atlanta Falcons were thrilled to have the former first-round pick back in the mix to start the season, after the 24-year-old missed the majority of the 2018 campaign with a torn ACL suffered in the season opener.

Only 2.5 games into the 2019 season, however, Neal is again heading to injured reserve. With 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Pro Bowler was carted off with an injury and immediately ruled out for the rest of the game. Additional tests have now revealed the worst-case scenario for Neal and the Falcons, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN, with a torn Achilles that will end his season.

Tests "unfortunately" showed Falcons safety Keanu Neal tore his Achilles' tendon, a source told ESPN this morning. Neal done for season and has a long recovery ahead. https://t.co/ZEuMsvrr3M — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) September 23, 2019

A former 17th-overall pick by the Falcons in 2016, Neal got off to a roaring start with the club in his first two NFL seasons.

He delivered 218 combined tackles along with eight forced fumbles and an interception, and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team his first year out. Things took a dark turn in his third year with the aforementioned ACL tear, though, and with news of his torn Achilles suffered in the team's 27-24 loss to the Colts, he'll have participated in just four games over the last two seasons after being active in 30 regular season contests in his first two years.

A dynamic potential talent at safety, the Falcons exercised Neal's fifth-year option for 2020, but time will tell if he'll be ready to go come next September; and if he can remain on the field once he does again suit up.