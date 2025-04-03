The Atlanta Falcons don't expect Kirk Cousins at voluntary workouts this offseason, and they're open to trading the quarterback despite previous indications they planned to keep the demoted veteran as a backup. Just don't count on Cousins landing with the Cleveland Browns, a popularly speculated landing spot, via trade. The Browns are not interested in absorbing Cousins' current contract, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which is one reason the quarterback prefers to be outright released.

"Kirk is asking to be cut loose," D. Orlando Ledbetter reported on Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan, explaining that the Falcons would be expected to eat the majority of what's left on Cousins' $180 million contract to facilitate any kind of trade. That, of course, would be pending Cousins' own approval of a move to Cleveland, considering the veteran has a no-trade clause in his deal.

Regardless, other teams view Cousins' contract as "untradeable," per Ledbetter. So unless the quarterback reworks his deal and/or gives back tens of millions to Atlanta, no trade is likely. Even then, some NFL executives believe that kind of salary cap manipulation could be a violation of the league's collective bargaining agreement, according to Ledbetter.

With Cousins and the Falcons reportedly at odds behind closed doors since the club surprisingly spent a first-round pick on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. last offseason, the only feasible paths forward are: 1.) Cousins remaining in Atlanta as the NFL's highest-paid backup, and 2.) the Falcons eventually granting Cousins' request to be released, so that he can freely explore a potential starting opportunity elsewhere.

Joe Milton trade grades: Cowboys land promising backup QB at low cost; Patriots gain draft capital with move Bryan DeArdo

Head coach Raheem Morris said this week the Falcons "won't hold [Cousins] back" if such an opportunity "presents itself." Only time will tell if that means the team is willing to release, not just trade, the veteran.