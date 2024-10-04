Kirk Cousins is five games into his first season back from a ruptured Achilles that left his future as an efficient quarterback uncertain. Those doubts were erased when Cousins threw for 509 yards and four touchdowns in a comeback victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, as the veteran became just the 13th player in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

Not bad for a 36-year-old quarterback coming off a ruptured Achilles right? That's all in the past now, as Cousins believes he's fully recovered from his Achilles injury.

"There's always the bumps and bruises that come from playing," Cousins said. "My thumb hurts right now. My left knee. You're always going to have stuff. Just play through it."

Through five games, Cousins hasn't fully looked like the player he was prior to rupturing his Achilles. He's completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,373 yards with eight touchdowns to five interceptions for a 93.7 rating. Thursday's performance was very encouraging, as Cousins finished 42 of 58 for 509 yards with four touchdowns to one interception (114.8 rating).

Still able to command the pocket, Cousins doesn't feel like he's 36. He also doesn't think he's closer to 26 either, yet being a pocket passer has its benefits for long-term stability.

"I think I feel somewhere in between there," Cousins said. "I feel good. I think being a pocket passer, and I've talked to some retired quarterbacks and asked them, do I need to be a scrambler to maintain production in this league, because there are so many talented running quarterbacks?

"The feedback I got was, no. You're always going to have to do it from the pocket. Be accurate. That's the key.

"So that's kind of the way I've always played. I think it sets me up well as I get older to be able to still do it even if my body isn't at its best, because standing back there from the pocket, you know, you don't have to be quite the same athlete."

Dropping back 62 times isn't a problem for Cousins either, showing how being a pocket passer benefits.

"I think the key is we got more at-bats," Cousins said of the dropbacks. "We had 81 plays. We had some games this season that we've had 50-some plays, so 30 more plays. That's like another third of a game. It just gives you more chances to spread it around, get guys involved, be productive."