Quarterback Kirk Cousins is adjusting to a new team as he recovers from an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the end of the 2023 season. The Atlanta Falcons' approach to his injury is different than what the Minnesota Vikings' plan would have been, had he stayed with his former team.

Cousins has been taking reps during OTAs and enjoying getting back into football activities. During his press conference, he explained that the Vikings did not plan on having him practice until much later in the offseason.

"When I first [suffered the injury], and I was in Minnesota the second half of last season, the conversation was, 'What will OTAs look like?' And the answer I got back was, 'We won't put you in the practice reps, it's just not worth it,'" Cousins said (via NBC Sports). "If it's a walkthrough, maybe, but the practice reps, you don't need to be in there. I was planning on basically getting my first practice rep late July."

Cousins seems to appreciate getting those snaps in this offseason and feels he has taken every opportunity possible.

"I feel that I've gotten every rep there was to get in these OTAs, and I think that's been a huge win for … building that continuity that we talk about.

While the progress appears to be moving in the right direction, there is still a way to go for the veteran.

"I mean, I want it to be today," Cousins said on being 100%. "But you've just got to let your body tell you when. I'll be able to feel that, OK, the strength is there fully or I'm not feeling anything in the ankle or Achilles. You just kind of let your body tell you."

Right now, Cousins is finding the balance between pushing himself, but not overdoing things.

"What I've learned is what you can't do is ignore what your body tells you," the four-time Pro Bowler said. "I'll tough it out. I'll grind it out. And that's the surest way to make sure it doesn't heal as fast as possible. You just try to listen to your body."

He admitted that this offseason there have already been times where his body has told him to stop. The Falcons' staff has checked him in those times.

"I think there have been moments like that at practice when your adrenaline gets going and you do maybe take off to run. And they're like, 'You don't need to do that right now. It's OTAs;," Cousins said. "So that happens from time to time. But it's a good problem if that's happening."

Whether Cousins will be ready to go for training camp and preseason is still something only time will be able to tell, but he is hoping he will get that time with his offense before the regular season kicks off.

"It feels like a long ways away," Cousins said. "But I think it's always a great test to evaluate where we are as an offense, as a system. I would love to get in and play if we can. We'll have to see as we get there where we are. But, you know, it would be great to get out there and kind of have that full dress rehearsal."

The Falcons' season opener will be in front of their home crowd against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8.