Falcons make several coaching changes, none involving Dan Quinn, in wake of 1-7 start

The Atlanta Falcons stayed true to their word of evaluating their coaching staff during the bye week. In a last-ditch effort to save head coach Dan Quinn's job, the Falcons announced three coaching changes to Quinn's staff.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris will switch from wide receivers coach to defensive backs coach. Running backs coach Dave Brock will return to wide receivers coach in place of Morris and offensive assistant Bernie Parmalee was promoted to running backs coach in place of Brock.

Obviously this wasn't the change many outside of the Falcons organization envisioned, but the Falcons are looking to provide a spark to a team that has lost six consecutive games and has been outscored by 70 points over its last five. Atlanta is just 18-22 since its loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, compiling just an 8-16 record over the last 24 games.

Morris coached the defensive backs for the Buccaneers for two seasons before being promoted to head coach in 2009. He coached the secondary with the Redskins for three seasons before switching to offense with the Falcons in 2016. The Falcons will turn to Morris to help fix a pass defense that ranks 23rd in the NFL, allowing 261.1 yards per game. The Falcons allow 8.4 yards per pass, which is 29th in the NFL. Atlanta is allowing 31.2 points a game (30th).

Brock was the head coach at the University of Delaware for four seasons (2013 to 2016) and was the wide receivers coach at several programs, including North Carolina, Kansas State and Rutgers. Brock was the assistant wide receivers coach for two seasons with the Falcons before being promoted to running backs coach prior to this season.

Parmalee was the running backs coach for the Falcons in 2018 and the Oakland Raiders from 2015 to 2017. He played nine seasons in the NFL as a running back for the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

These changes reflect the Falcons last chance to save Quinn's job, but the hatchet seems to be buried after losing seven of eight to begin the season. They play five consecutive NFC South opponents to start the second half of the year and end the year playing with six of their eight opponents from the division.