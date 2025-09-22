The Atlanta Falcons are making changes following its disappointing 1-2 start to the 2025 season. The biggest change was Atlanta's decision to fire wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, who will be replaced by passing game coordinator T.J. Yates.

The decision to release Hilliard was the latest notable change the Falcons have made in an effort to turn their season around. The team also announced Monday that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will now call plays from the sidelines after calling them from the coaches' booth since the start of the 2024 season.

Atlanta also recently made the surprising decision to release former kicker Younghoe Koo less than two weeks after his missed field goal at the end of the Falcons' 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1. The Falcons have since replaced Koo with John Parker Romo, who made all five of his field goal attempts during Atlanta's Week 2 win over the Vikings. He missed both of his field goal attempts during Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Panthers.

Do the Falcons have a QB problem? Why Michael Penix Jr. deserves more respect (and time) despite Week 3 dud Cody Benjamin

Along with Koo, the Falcons have also decided to part ways with Hilliard, a former NFL receiver who immediately got into coaching when his playing days ended. He got his first NFL job in 2011 with the Miami Dolphins as an assistant receivers coach. Hilliard then had coaching stints with Washington, Buffalo and Pittsburgh before spending the 2022 season at Auburn. The 2025 season was his second in Atlanta.

One member of the Falcons who is not currently in jeopardy of losing his job is starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Despite his slow start to the season, Falcons coach Raheem Morris quickly shut down any thoughts of Penix being replaced by veteran backup Kirk Cousins ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.