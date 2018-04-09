Falcons' Matt Ryan and wife bring twin boys home after complicated pregnancy
Ryan's wife Sarah was put on bed rest on Jan. 9 due to unspecified complications
Matt Ryan is finally a dad after his wife Sarah delivered Twins following a complicated pregnancy. Sarah Ryan was put on bed-rest on Jan. 9. On April 8, the Ryans announced the birth of their twins Marshall and John on Instagram, and they announced that the babies were finally at home with them.
Marshall spent five weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit in Atlanta's Northside Hospital. He came home a week before baby John. Sarah shared a photo of herself with the new kids and Ryan by her side on Sunday.
I have been MIA on here for awhile so I wanted to give a little update on what’s been going on the past few months. On January 9th I was placed on hospital bed rest due to complications with my pregnancy. After 6 weeks under the watch of the amazing doctors and nurses at Northside Hospital, our twin boys decided they were ready to make their arrival into the world. They were small but tough and fought their way through their time in the NICU to get strong enough to come home. Our first born, Marshall Thomas Ryan, was sent home after 5 weeks in the NICU. His brother John (Johnny) Matthew Ryan followed a week later. To say that having Marshall and Johnny at home is a dream come true for Matt and I would be putting it mildly. We are endlessly thankful for their doctors and nurses in the NICU who gave them the most incredible care and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. We are so grateful for our family and friends who we couldn’t have gotten through this journey without. And we thank everyone/all of you who checked in on us over these past few months. We so appreciate it. Now after a lack in posting I will be flooding your timelines with baby photos🤗 Exactly what I said I would never do🤷♀️
"They were small but tough and fought their way through their time in the NICU to get strong enough to come home," Sarah wrote. "Our first born, Marshall Thomas Ryan, was sent home after 5 weeks in the NICU. His brother John (Johnny) Matthew Ryan followed a week later. To say that having Marshall and Johnny at home is a dream come true for Matt and I would be putting it mildly."
Ryan also shared a photo of the twins lying next to each other in fantastic panda beds.
The hashtag "DadLife" is one that has seemed to applied to Ryan throughout his entire career. Now, however, it takes on a more literal -- and much more exciting -- meaning.
