Falcons' Matt Ryan and wife bring twin boys home after complicated pregnancy

Matt Ryan is finally a dad after his wife Sarah delivered Twins following a complicated pregnancy. Sarah Ryan was put on bed-rest on Jan. 9. On April 8, the Ryans announced the birth of their twins Marshall and John on Instagram, and they announced that the babies were finally at home with them.

Marshall spent five weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit in Atlanta's Northside Hospital. He came home a week before baby John. Sarah shared a photo of herself with the new kids and Ryan by her side on Sunday.

"They were small but tough and fought their way through their time in the NICU to get strong enough to come home," Sarah wrote. "Our first born, Marshall Thomas Ryan, was sent home after 5 weeks in the NICU. His brother John (Johnny) Matthew Ryan followed a week later. To say that having Marshall and Johnny at home is a dream come true for Matt and I would be putting it mildly."

Ryan also shared a photo of the twins lying next to each other in fantastic panda beds.

The hashtag "DadLife" is one that has seemed to applied to Ryan throughout his entire career. Now, however, it takes on a more literal -- and much more exciting -- meaning.