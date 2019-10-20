Falcons' Matt Ryan ruled out with ankle injury after strip sack by Aaron Donald

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been ruled out for the remainder of Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Los Angeles Rams due to an ankle injury, the team announced. Ryan suffered the injury after being strip sacked by Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald with around 13:40 left in the fourth quarter.

Ryan limped off to the sidelined and sitting was on the bench for a moment before heading to the locker room. Veteran quarterback Matt Schaub took over under center for Atlanta.

Here's the play that knocked Ryan out of the game.

Aaron Donald is just on a whole different level 🔥 @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/sQC1iIg3SM — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 20, 2019

Ryan's day ends after he completed 16 of his 27 passes for 159 yards, an interception and that fumble. This adds insult to injury for the Falcons, who are down double digits to Los Angeles, as they also lost starting running back Devonta Freeman after he was ejected for fighting earlier in the contest.