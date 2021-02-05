The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a tough 2020 campaign in which they finished in last place in the NFC South with a 4-12 record. Of those 12 losses, eight came by seven or less points, and the Falcons were unfortunately no stranger to blowing leads. With what ended up being Atlanta's worst season since 2013 came a coaching and front office change, as head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired following an 0-5 start. With a new staff coming in, the status of Atlanta's star players naturally came into question. Fortunately, it was reported this week that quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones wouldn't be going anywhere.

With Ryan's job now reportedly safe, he can turn his attention to the offseason and finding ways to improve his game. This past season wasn't made much easier by the divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who successfully wooed quarterback Tom Brady away from New England. With the greatest quarterback of all time under center, the Buccaneers reeled off seven straight wins, including three playoff road victories, to get to Super Bowl LV. It wasn't too long ago when Ryan and Brady were battling in Super Bowl LI. Despite the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead and losing to the New England Patriots 34-28 in overtime, Ryan told CBS Sports in a recent interview that it was an unforgettable experience to battle Brady on the biggest stage in the world.

"It's what you live for. It's what you work so hard for your entire life is to get to that game and to be on that stage," Ryan said. "I enjoyed it, I really did. I mean, the outcome obviously is heartbreaking and gut-wrenching any kind of way you want to describe it, it was just tough. But it was an awesome experience to get there, to play in it -- to go out and play well in it. Ultimately to fall short is disappointing, but the experience as a whole -- your experience with your family, everybody being a part of it was just amazing. And then being on the same field and the same stage and taking it down to the wire with one of the greatest players in the history of our sport, it was a lot of fun."

Brady being able to find success with a new team at 43 years old is something that gives every quarterback hope that they can extend their careers, and Ryan will begin a new chapter with first-year head coach Arthur Smith. The former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator helped the franchise reach new heights offensively, as he turned quarterback Ryan Tannehill into the AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2019, and then of course helped running back Derrick Henry assert his dominance over the league as the back-to-back rushing champion. Smith was reportedly the first coaching candidate to be courted by all six teams that were looking for a new head man this offseason.

Ryan says that he's excited about the hire, and that Smith has a clear plan about not only what he wants from his offense, but from his entire team.

"I really liked our first conversation, and I think he is very straight forward. I think that he has a clear vision for what he wants to do and how he wants to build our organization moving forward, what he wants our team to be like, the kind of guys he wants in the building both coaching staff and players," said Ryan. "I think that messaging came across really well. I also think that just in talking with him briefly, you get the idea that all he's about is winning, and there's not a whole lot of fluff or other things that are coming along with it. We are doing what's best for us to win, and I love that. I'm excited about that. I've been a fan of his from afar watching what they've done in Tennessee, I've played for a number of coaches that worked with him in Tennessee, guys like Mike Mularkey, Terry Robiskie, Matt LaFleur -- they all rave about him. I'm excited to get to work with him moving forward."

Smith and new general manager Terry Fontenot join a successful front office that is set on making an impact on and off the field. Just this week, Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Falcons, was named as the recipient of the 2020 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The award acknowledges the exceptional efforts by members of the NFL community to honor and support members of the military community. Cannon will be recognized at NFL Honors, a two-hour prime-time awards special to air nationally on Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. (ET and PT) on CBS.

The West Point grad realized the impact of the NFL platform, and challenged the Falcons to be "best in class" and to "become the benchmark franchise in all of professional sports" in terms of military outreach and appreciation. It's safe to say he has done that.

"Having been past military, I think there's a real sense of paying it forward," Ryan said of Cannon. "You just feel that when you're around him. I think he's incredibly deserving, I'm happy for him and we've been pretty good as an organization. I think four out of the last five recipients of this award have been from our organization. It certainly opened my eyes up to programs and to families that otherwise I would never know."

While the Falcons have been an A-plus organization off the field this past year, they want that success to translate on it. Ryan is a 13-year veteran, but says he continues to learn new lessons about the NFL every season. The 2020 campaign to him was yet another lesson about the fine line there is when it comes to winning and losing in this league, and he feels that a few new faces on this coaching staff could bring some success in 2021.

"It's the constant message of the NFL, how fine the line is between winning and losing," said Ryan. "We had so many games throughout the year that were one-possession games and didn't go our way. You know, the narrative of the season can change really quickly. And I think what's so encouraging to me is that we have a lot of really good players in our building, and we have some pieces that are there that I feel like we can win very quickly. We just have to find a way to finish games better. I think just a shift in mentality and some new life coming into the building could be really good for us."