Falcons' Matt Ryan to undergo MRI on injured ankle that knocked him out of Week 7

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is slated to undergo and MRI on his ankle on Monday and was seen in a walking boot following Atlanta's 37-10 loss to the Rams in Week 7, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The good news surrounding Ryan's ankle, per Schefter, is that the team does not believe the injury to be serious.

Ryan suffered the injury after being strip sacked by Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald with around 13:40 left in the fourth quarter. He limped off to the sidelined and sitting was on the bench for a moment before heading to the locker room. He was originally ruled as questionable, but eventually ruled out for the game. Ryan's day ended after he completed 16 of his 27 passes for 159 yards, an interception and that fumble.

Here's the play that knocked Ryan out of the game.

Aaron Donald is just on a whole different level 🔥 @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/sQC1iIg3SM — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 20, 2019

Veteran quarterback Matt Schaub took over under center for Atlanta and completed all six of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in garbage time.

While it's good news that Ryan's injury doesn't appear to be too serious, the Falcons fell to 1-6 on the season with this latest loss and are looking at a lost season in 2019. Next up, they'll host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 before heading into their bye in Week 9.