The Atlanta Falcons have failed to make the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons. As a result, starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. believes the team needs to return to the postseason to categorize the 2025 campaign as a success.

"Got to get into the postseason," Penix told the Falcons' official website. "Seeing the Dirty Bird Nest and all the little highlights and fans. Man, they get rocking whenever we winning. So, I definitely want to get back to that. Winning football games so we can have the city turnt."

Penix started the final three games of the 2024 season after replacing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. The rookie signal caller produced a 1-2 record while leading Atlanta to a 34-7 win against the New York Giants in his first career start.

In the 2024 offseason, the Falcons sent shockwaves throughout the league when they selected Penix with the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft. It was a massive surprise considering the team signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract one month prior.

In the first episode of the Netflix series "Quarterback," Cousins admitted he felt a little misled by the Falcons' future plans when he signed with the franchise.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins opens up about Atlanta's decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. in 2024 Will Backus

"Certainly, if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would've affected my decision," Cousins said. "I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high. But I've also learned in 12 years in this league that you're not entitled to anything. It's all about being able to earn your spot and prove yourself."

Now, Penix is set to take the reins in his first full campaign as the team's starting quarterback, with Cousins serving as the backup after the team wasn't able to trade him in the offseason.

While there were growing pains last season, the Falcons averaged 32 points per game when Penix was under center. In those three starts, Penix completed 58.0% of his passes for 737 yards and three touchdowns, while also tossing three interceptions. He capped off his rookie season on a strong note against the Carolina Panthers, as he completed 21 of 38 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score.

From Weeks 16-18, Penix had the eighth-most passing yards and ranked third in yards per completion (12.7) among all NFL signal callers.

Penix will certainly have a strong stable of playmakers in Atlanta's offense heading into the 2025 season. Star wide receiver Drake London is coming off of a career season in which he logged career-bests in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,271) and touchdowns (nine). Meanwhile, fellow wide receiver Darnell Mooney thrived in the passing game and tight end Kyle Pitts is in a make-or-break season in the final year of his rookie deal.

It also doesn't hurt that Penix gets the hand the football off to Bijan Robinson, who has quickly established himself as one of the top running backs in the NFL.

Penix is making it clear that he's ready for the challenge of being the Falcons starting quarterback.

"Being the guy, it's something that you dream about," Penix added. "You've got dreams of playing in the NFL. You've got dreams of being drafted. Actually being on the field out there, knowing that you're the guy now, it's different."