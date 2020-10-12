The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach for the remainder of the season, the team announced. Morris served as the Falcons' defensive coordinator before being elevated to the interim role in replacing Dan Quinn, who was fired Sunday after Atlanta suffered its first 0-5 start since 1997.

Morris has been with the Falcons organization since the 2015 season. Originally hired by Quinn as an assistant head coach and as a defensive pass game coordinator, Morris moved to the offensive side of the ball for the next several seasons as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He moved back to defense in the middle of last season, when the Falcons decided to reshuffle their coaching staff after a 1-7 start. In his new role with the Falcons secondary, Atlanta's defense finished with the second-most takeaways in the NFL (16) after he took over the role during the Week 9 bye. The defense also ranked in the top 10 in sacks and red zone efficiency over the final eight weeks of the year, as the Falcons went 6-2 in that stretch.

The 44-year-old Morris spent three seasons as a head coach in the NFL, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011 -- compiling a 17-31 record. Morris went 10-6 in his second season with Tampa Bay, but was fired the next year after finishing 4-12. He coached the defensive backs for the Buccaneers for two seasons before being promoted to head coach in 2009, then coached the secondary with Washington for three seasons before joining Atlanta.

Quinn compiled a 43-41 regular season record and a 3-2 playoff record in six seasons in Atlanta, leading them to an appearance in Super Bowl LI four seasons ago. Since the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the second half of Super Bowl LI, Atlanta is 24-29 with one playoff victory and one winning season.

Atlanta ranks 29th in point differential and 26th in yard differential as the Falcons started 0-5 for the sixth time in franchise history. Morris will be tasked with guiding Atlanta for the rest of the year as the Falcons are potentially beginning a reconstructing of the roster.