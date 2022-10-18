Every week in the NFL, professional football players remind the world they're not like regular people and can do things physically that most could only dream about. However, the Atlanta Falcons and their offensive line reminded everyone that they're people, too, looking to let loose after a hard day's work. Their work entailed grinding out a 28-14 home win against the San Francisco 49ers, who entered the game as 3.5-point road favorites.

Afterwards, head coach Arthur Smith, offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford and the offensive line took a detour to one of Mercedes-Benz Stadium's club areas for a victory beer before heading back to the locker room.

"The [offensive] line brought it up Saturday," Smith said, via The Athletic. "I ran it up the flagpole and they said sure."

Smith maintained the drinks were a reward for winning and rushing for more than 100 yards. His club totaled 168 of its 289 yards on the ground, something Derrick Henry's former offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans appreciated. Atlanta is averaging 165.2 rushing yards per game, the third-most in the NFL, and it runs the ball on 57.2% of its offensive plays, the second-most in the entire league behind only the Chicago Bears (58.8%).



"The game ended, we won, ran for over 100 yards, so we went in there and had a beer," Smith said. "It wasn't some marketing ploy. It was them. It was organic. I don't know if I'm going to get fined or not. I really don't care."

His players guaranteed they would return to work Monday focused and ready to go despite an uncommon way of blowing off some steam immediately following their game Sunday. Offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom said he had no question Smith would regain his team's focus when it reconvened Monday.



"It's a long season, you have to go week by week, you have to stay in the moment or it's going to get you," Lindstrom said, via The Athletic. "We have belief in what we're doing, belief in our identity, belief in each other. The defense played amazing. Special teams was amazing, and the offense, just protect the ball, stay efficient. It's a really, really selfless group."

The Falcons' belief is well-founded, as they're the only team that is undefeated against the spread this season. That means they're in every game until the end, and their 3-3 record has them tied for first in the NFC South with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With a win against the Cincinnati Bengals this upcoming Sunday, Atlanta would have a winning record for the first time since the 2017 season, the last time it made the playoffs. If the Falcons come through with another ground-and-pound victory against Joe Burrow's Bengals this week up in Ohio, their line may be on the hunt for more celebratory beverages, even in hostile territory.