Falcons owner backs Dan Quinn after Thanksgiving loss: 'Our coach is not the problem'

The Atlanta Falcons surely had high expectations coming into this season. Atlanta was coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and a Super Bowl trip just two years ago, and returned much of the foundation of a roster that had gone 21-11 during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Alas, the Falcons have largely struggled for much of this season as their roster has been ravaged by injuries. Devonta Freeman has missed almost the entire season. Both of the team's starting guards are out for the year. Linebacker Deion Jones has missed 10 games. Safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen are done for the season as well.

And while the Falcons rebounded from their 1-4 start by winning three straight games, they have gone on a three-game slide since then, with losses to the Browns, Cowboys, and division rival Saints. Despite the team's struggles, however, owner Arthur Blank remains confident in coach Dan Quinn.

"Absolutely. We love our coach," Blank told ESPN.com. "Our coach is not the problem."

The Falcons extended both Quinn and general manager Thomas Demitroff last offseason. The duo has been with the Falcons together for the past five seasons, though Demitroff has been there even longer. (He was hired in 2008.) The Falcons have a 39-36 overall record during that time, the 15th-best mark in the league.

But they have been improving up until this year, when injuries really ruined their season before it began. Blank recognizes what happened. "It's a reason, but it's not an excuse," Blank said of the injuries. "That's what the coach would tell you. That's what the players would tell you. There have been some crippling injuries, but other guys have stepped up and played the best they can. Some cases, that's good enough. In some cases, not quite."