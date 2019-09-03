Falcons owner reportedly says Julio Jones extension is very close, expected to sign before the end of Week 1
The six-time Pro Bowl receiver has been seeking a big pay raise in advance of 2019
Amid speculation that Julio Jones might consider sitting out the Atlanta Falcons' 2019 season opener while seeking a new contract, the team's owner is apparently confident an extension will be signed sometime this week.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Schultz, Arthur Blank said Tuesday that Jones and the Falcons are "very, very close" to an agreement.
"I'd be surprised and disappointed if we didn't get it done this week," Blank said, per Schultz. "I think it's very reasonable to assume it will get done this week."
The Falcons' owner since 2002, Blank has spoken positively about negotiations throughout the offseason, saying in late August that he expects Jones to be a "Falcon for life" and predicted a new deal for the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver before the start of the 2019 season. Jones is due $13.4 million this season under his current contract, a five-year, $71.25 million extension signed in 2015, but now ranks outside of the top 10 highest-paid wideouts in the NFL.
Jones has participated in Atlanta's practice for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings this week, indicating that he intends to be on the field when the Falcons begin the season. ESPN's Vaughn McClure, however, is among those who have cautioned that Jones could opt to skip the team's first game in the event a new deal doesn't arrive by then.
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn did not have any updates for the media regarding Jones' contract status following the team's first practice on Monday.
