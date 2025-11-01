Two teams heading in opposite directions square off in NFL Week 9 as the New England Patriots (6-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Paramount+. Drake Maye and the Patriots have won five straight games, most recently thumping the Cleveland Browns, 32-13. The Falcons lost their second straight game in Week 8, falling 34-10 to the Miami Dolphins with backup quarterback Kirk Cousins under center.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. New England is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Patriots odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. The Patriots are -248 money line favorites (risk $248 to win $100), while the Falcons are +202 underdogs. Before making any Patriots vs. Falcons picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Patriots vs. Falcons

Where to watch Falcons vs. Patriots on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Patriots vs. Falcons betting preview

Odds: Patriots -5.5, over/under 45.5

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is off the injury report (bone bruise), and Atlanta may be eager to get him back on the field after Cousins went 21-for-31 with 173 yards and no touchdowns against Miami. Bijan Robinson was held to just 25 yards in that game and will now go up against a Patriots run defense that only allows 76.0 yards per game. Atlanta has still held opposing QBs to a league-low 149.1 yards per game but will have their work cut out for them against a surging New England offense.



Maye put his league-leading completion percentage (75.2%) to the test against a tough Browns defense and came away with 282 passing yards and three touchdowns. Third-year receiver Kayshon Boutte now has at least one touchdown catch in three straight games and Stefon Diggs tallied his first TD of the season against the Browns. The defense has been solid overall and is only allowing 18.3 points per game. Plus, the Patriots have cleaned up since a mistake-heavy loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 and now enter Week 9 with a plus-two turnover ratio.

Model's Falcons vs. Patriots score prediction, picks

New England is 6-2-0 ATS and has covered in five straight while Atlanta is 3-4-0 ATS and has failed to cover the spread in two straight. History also favors the hosts, who have won seven straight in the head-to-head series going back to 2001. The SportsLine model projects New England cover the spread in 53% of simulations. Falcons vs. Patriots score prediction: Patriots 26, Falcons 20

Falcons vs. Patriots same game parlay

Patriots -4.5

Under 45.5

Bijan Robinson anytime TD scorer (-129)

