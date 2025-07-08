When Kirk Cousins signed a four-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, it came with the expectation that he would be a starting quarterback for the duration. So it came as a surprise when the Falcons drafted former Washington star Michael Penix Jr. a few weeks later.

Cousins opened up on the decision publicly in the first episode of the Netflix series "Quarterback" and said that he felt a "little bit misled."

"Certainly, if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would've affected my decision," Cousins said. "I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high. But I've also learned in 12 years in this league that you're not entitled to anything. It's all about being able to earn your spot and prove yourself."

Atlanta signed Cousins to his $180 million deal on March 13, 2024. The Falcons then selected Penix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25.

Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, made it clear, via NFL Network, that the Penix pick came as "a big surprise".

"We had no idea this was coming," McCartney said. "The truth is the whole league had no idea this was coming. We got no heads up. Kirk got a call from the Falcons when they were on the clock. That was the first we heard. It never came up in any conversation."

Cousins did start the first 14 games of the 2024 season and led Atlanta to a 7-7 record while throwing for 3,508 yards with 18 touchdowns to a career-high 16 interceptions. Due to his struggles and high turnover rate, he was benched in favor of Penix ahead of a Week 16 clash against the New York Giants.

Now, entering 2025, Cousins appears to be a fairly expensive backup as Penix is gearing up for his first full year as Atlanta's starter. Penix had 775 yards and three touchdowns passing in his first year with the Falcons.