Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has one major area of emphasis ahead of his first season as a full-time starter: hanging out with his teammates. Of course, he's also working on refining his game and growing more comfortable with the offense, but he's looking to take big strides as a leader as he steps into the spotlight.

"I like to get to know my teammates," Penix said. "I feel like you can't lead nobody whenever you don't know them. I feel like you've got to build relationships, and for me, I want to get to know those guys so I can know who can take certain leadership styles -- if it's like verbal right there in the moment or if it's pull you to the side. Just understanding those guys and just having that relationship built with those guys."

Penix, who joined the Falcons as the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has spent plenty of time in the offseason getting to know not just Atlanta's offensive personnel, but also those on the defensive side of the ball.

"Sometimes, you got to get outside of your comfort zone," Penix said. "Some guys might do things that you don't necessarily like to do, and some might. Just finding ways. If it's anything -- like I said, golfing, fishing, whatever those guys like to do -- just finding those things and being around them."

One resource has been former Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, who started 16 games for Atlanta as a first-round rookie in 2008. The four-time Pro Bowler walked Penix through his journey as a young starter and the adjustments he made early on in his career to ensure that he stuck around.

Penix began his rookie season with the Falcons as a backup to veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. But from Nov. 10 to Dec. 16, Cousins threw nine interceptions to just one touchdown, which led to his benching with three games left in the regular season. Cousins was absent from OTA's amid speculation about his future.

Penix earned his first career start in a Week 16 showdown against the New York Giants, leading the Falcons to a 34-7 win while throwing for 202 yards. In three starts, he had 757 yards passing and three touchdowns to three interceptions.

Atlanta coach Raheem Morris has emphasized during OTAs that the Falcons are now handing the keys of the offense to Penix.

"I definitely like his approach," Morris said. "I like his open mindset. I like his ability to go out and there and really get the guys going everyday. I like his ability to sit back and debrief on those things when you ask him those questions ... He's a really conscientious young man, and that's something I see him growing in every single day."