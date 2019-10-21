Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan could reportedly miss games with a high ankle sprain

If you guessed that things couldn't get much worse for the 1-6 Atlanta Falcons, you were wrong. According to Dr. David J. Chao, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan suffered a high right ankle sprain when he was tackled by Aaron Donald during Atlanta's 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Ryan is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday, and was seen in a walking boot after the game.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke with well-known football injury guru Dr. Chao on Monday, and he says that the Falcons' star quarterback could miss some time.

"He's got a high ankle sprain," Chao said. "That's what I've been tweeting and putting on the website. He's got a high ankle sprain. The way Aaron Donald was tackling him, it wasn't like he was trying to hurt him. He was trying to bring him down and pinned his ankle as it happened."

"I don't think it's that bad. He's not that mobile of a quarterback. They'll just see how he swells. He's going to miss a week or two, maybe. Is he going to play next week? It's not impossible. The big key is if he's still in a boot today."

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn refused to classify the ankle injury as a high-ankle sprain, only saying that his ankle was sprained.

"He does have a sprained ankle," Quinn said. "We'll be preparing both ways. If he can (play) that's great. If he can't, then the bye will have come at a good time for him next week. He's already in the pool and running."

Ryan has been one of the only bright spots on the Falcons this season, but did have his worst performance of the year against the Rams on Sunday. For the first time this season he failed to throw for 300 yards, recording just 159 passing yards and an interception. Backup quarterback Matt Schaub, who would start for Ryan if he indeed misses time, completed all six of his pass attempts for 65 yards and a touchdown in relief duty.