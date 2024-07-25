Kirk Cousins missed time last season after the former Minnesota Vikings quarterback suffered a torn Achilles in Week 8, and since then has worked on getting back to being 100% for 2024. Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris gave a positive update on the team's huge free agent acquisition on Thursday, announcing that Cousins is medically cleared.

The Falcons are still being cautious with the veteran, as Morris revealed that the team will be "diligent" with him and give him "modified reps," per ESPN.

Just how involved Cousins will be in the offense during the offseason and preseason will become more apparent as training camp begins. The quarterback room also includes Taylor Heinicke and 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., who are options for first-team reps.

The soon-to-be 36-year-old took reps during OTAs last month and at the time said he was enjoying getting back to football activities. He even noted that had he stayed with the Minnesota Vikings, the team he played with for six seasons, he wouldn't be put in practice reps during OTAs, as they said it wasn't worth the risk of injury.

The four-time Pro Bowler called the Falcons letting him get back on the field a "huge win." Atlanta has a different approach than his old team would've had with him, but one that is still airing on the side of care.

In June, when he discussed his recovery process, he emphasized listening to his body and working toward building his strength back. He said so far this offseason, his body had told him multiple times when it was time to stop, and as he increases the workload, Cousins and the Falcons seem to be continuing the plan of not pushing too hard.

The Falcons are banking on Cousins being healthy and available, as they signed him to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason. Much to everyone's surprise, Atlanta then used the No. 8 overall pick to sign Penix Jr., which could end up being a waste of a pick, or could end up being much needed insurance for an aging QB coming off of an injury.

Before going down with the injury last season, the former fourth-rounder went 4-4 with 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. In his career, he has a 76-67-2 regular-season record, throwing for 39,471 yards, 270 touchdowns and 110 interceptions, spanning from his days in Washington to Minnesota. He has a 1-4 record in the playoffs.

Atlanta's first game of the season will be at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8.