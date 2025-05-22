Fans of the Atlanta Falcons had high expectations for former No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts when Raheem Morris hired Zac Robinson to take over as offensive coordinator, but the tight end averaged a career-low 2.8 receptions per game for a career-low 35.4 yards receiving per contest this past season. Pitts did catch a career-high four touchdowns in 2024, but his 602 yards receiving ranked 13th among all tight ends.

It may be too early to label the 24-year-old as a "bust," but there's no question the Florida product has disappointed given where he was selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. This week, Atlanta's offensive coordinator was asked what he wants to see from Pitts this upcoming season, and he had plenty to say.

"I think for Kyle, it's just how can he take that next step ... next level of details, next level of consistency, all those things that we've talked about with him and have talked about in the past," Robinson said. "He's in Year 2 of the system, and I think the thing we've always talked about with Kyle is just play fast. No matter what, play fast, take the thinking out involved with it.

"That's more of what we're looking for from Kyle is just that next level of understanding of the offense and just the intent of what we're trying to get done and then ultimately, just play fast no matter what," he continued. "That's what we'll coach him up on when we hit the field next week and we'll continue to coach him up."

Robinson brought up something twice: Getting Pitts to "play fast," and "take the thinking out of it." That's not to say Robinson is down on Pitts entering this season. He even said earlier this month that he's expecting Pitts to "take a big jump" in 2025. But, he's going to have to put the work in to become the star tight end Atlanta believed was worth a top-five pick.

Pitts actually put together one of the best seasons by a rookie tight end ever, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and one touchdown. He became the first rookie tight end to cross 1,000 yards receiving since Mike Ditka did so in 1961, but then missed seven games in his second season due to injury and never saw the same target share he received in his first campaign.

This upcoming season will be the most important one of Pitts' career. He's set to become a free agent next offseason, and how he and Robinson jell together could decide his future.