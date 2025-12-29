The final 'Monday Night Football' game of the 2025 NFL regular season will take place in Week 17 as the Los Angeles Rams visit the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams (11-4) are coming off a Thursday defeat to Seattle, 38-37 in overtime, but L.A. has already clinched a playoff berth. The Falcons (6-9) have been knocked out of postseason contention but enter off back-to-back victories, last defeating Arizona, 26-19. Drake London (knee) is questionable for Atlanta, while Davante Adams (hamstring) is doubtful for LA.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. After opening at -8, the latest Falcons vs. Rams from DraftKings Sportsbook have Los Angeles as the 7-point road favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5, down a point from the opening line. L.A. is at -365 on the money line (risk $365 to win $100). Before making any Rams vs. Falcons picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Atlanta vs. Los Angeles. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Rams spread Rams -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook Falcons vs. Rams over/under 48.5 points Falcons vs. Rams money line Rams -365, Falcons +286 Falcons vs. Rams picks See picks at SportsLine Falcons vs. Rams streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Rams can cover

No team has a better spread record than Los Angeles at 11-4, which includes three straight covers and a 5-1 ATS mark as a road favorite. The Rams lead the league in scoring offense, with the No. 6 scoring defense to boot, making them one of two teams to rank in the top six in both. Matthew Stafford is the MVP frontrunner as he has both the highest touchdown percentage and the lowest interception rate. He's complemented by the No. 5 rushing attack, and the ground game should find success versus an Atlanta run defense which ranks 25th in both yards allowed and yards per rush given up. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Falcons can cover

The Falcons are coming off back-to-back road victories, and they now return home, where they've won four of their last five meetings with the Rams. Kirk Cousins has brought stability to the offense and is 5-1 over his last six 'MNF' starts, while Bijan Robinson is making a run for the Offensive Player of the Year award. He leads the league with 2,026 scrimmage yards, and he's averaging nearly 100 rushing, plus over 50 receiving, yards over his last six games. Additionally, the Rams defense has been leaky as of late as the two highest point totals it has allowed all season have come in the last two weeks. Finally, L.A. is just 4-7 ATS over its last 11 with a rest edge, as it enters in off a Thursday game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Falcons vs. Rams picks

For Rams vs. Falcons on 'Monday Night Football,' the model is leaning Over the total, projecting 53 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Rams vs. Falcons, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Falcons vs. Rams spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 53-37 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.