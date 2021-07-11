The Atlanta Falcons have released Barkevious Mingo after the linebacker was arrested in a child sex offense case. The Arlington Police Department told TMZ Sports that Mingo was arrested on Thursday, July 8 on one count of indecency with a child -- sexual contact. Mingo turned himself in on his own accord, a bond had been posted and the 30-year-old was later released from custody. "We have terminated the contract of Barkevious Mingo," the Falcons stated in a tweet.

TMZ Sports reports that the charge is a second-degree felony, which can carry up to a 20-year prison sentence in Texas if convicted.

Earlier on Saturday, the Falcons said in the statement: "Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

Mingo originally entered the NFL as the No. 6 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2013. More recently, the LSU product has bounced around the league making stops with the Patriots, Colts, Seahawks, Texans and Bears. Back in March of this offseason, he signed a one-year deal to join the Falcons.