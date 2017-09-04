Falcons release Ra'Shede Hageman days after putting him on exempt list
Hageman, who is being investigated by the NFL for alleged domestic violence, is out in Atlanta
Just a couple days after placing him on the Commissioner's Exempt list in the process of cutting their roster from 90 players down to 53, the Atlanta Falcons released defensive lineman Ra'Shede Hageman. The team announced the move via their official Twitter account on Monday morning.
"The Atlanta Falcons today terminated the contract of Ra'Shede Hageman, who was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Sept. 2," the team wrote in a statement. "The organizational decision to move forward without Hageman was made by the Falcons after a thorough investigative process by local authorities."
Hageman was the Falcons' second-round pick back in 2014, and started 15 games for the team over the last three seasons. He recorded 61 tackles and four sacks during that time.
He's been under investigation for an alleged incident of domestic violence that occurred in March of 2016. Criminal proceedings on the case have concluded but the NFL's investigation remains ongoing.
