Falcons release veteran kicker Matt Bryant, sign Younghoe Koo as replacement
Things look dark in Atlanta, but they hope a change at kicker will help things improve some
Matt Bryant spent a decade building a stellar career with the Atlanta Falcons, but has now been released by the team for a second time only eight months, the team announced. Initially let go in February, the Falcons opted to re-sign him this season due to issues at the position, and at the behest of many fans who thought he should've never been cut in the first place.
Unfortunately for the 44-year-old, his latest stint was marred with accuracy issues, especially on field goal attempts longer than 50 yards -- where he was only two for six on the season. His 64.5 percent accuracy rate is by far the lowest of his career, and he also missed a PAT, to make matters a bit worse for him in Atlanta.
With the Falcons now completely dysfunctional at 1-7 and trying to figure out their future, which includes that of head coach Dan Quinn, it's no surprise they've taken the first step toward possibly cleaning house. Bryant may have been the least of their worries, but he was one nonetheless, and his long distance accuracy is a shell of what's it's been in the past. They're hoping for better hope with Younghoe Koo, who they've agreed to terms with as a possible successor to Bryant.
Koo went undrafted in 2017 and has had issues of his own, unable to find a stable footing at the NFL level. He was most recently signed by the New England Patriots after veteran Stephen Gostkowski landed on injured reserve, but was released 11 days later and was never activated from their practice squad.
He'll get another chance to prove himself on the sinking ship in Atlanta, for a team that seemingly has no clue how to win games.
