Falcons reportedly among several teams trying to trade for Michael Bennett

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Michael Bennett, a staple of the Seattle Seahawks defense for the past five seasons, is on the trade block as 2018 free agency approaches. That's according to CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora, who said on CBS Sports HQ this week that Seattle is prepared for a defensive overhaul this offseason.

Another NFC team could be OK with that news, however, as ESPN's Vaughn McClure reported Sunday that the Atlanta Falcons are among several teams talking to Seattle about a trade for Bennett.

"Nothing is imminent," McClure wrote, citing unnamed sources. But the "natural tie between Bennett and the Falcons" thanks to ex-Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn running Atlanta's staff, not to mention the Falcons' impending need for pass-rushing help, make the potential deal plausible.

Undrafted in 2009, Bennett became a household name in Seattle starting in 2013, when the Seahawks won the Super Bowl. He spent 2009-2012 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the defense long associated with its "Legion of Boom" nickname. The 32-year-old veteran has recorded at least seven sacks in six of his last seven seasons.

Bennett wouldn't be the only big-name defensive lineman on the move if he were to be dealt. The Miami Dolphins are fresh off a reported deal for Los Angeles Rams end Robert Quinn, a former first-round draft pick and two-time Pro Bowler.