Falcons reportedly set to sign Pro Bowl kicker who they shockingly cut nearly seven months ago

After watching Giorgio Tavecchio struggle through the preseason, it appears the Falcons might be ready to dump their kicker so they can reunite with an old flame.

According to CNN.com, the team is planning on bringing in Matt Bryant for a tryout on Friday. According to ESPN.com, the visit might end up being more than a tryout, and that's because it seems there's a good chance that Bryant could end up signing a deal.

If Bryant does end up being the Falcons kicker, it would be a shocking turn of events, considering they cut him less than seven months ago. After the 2018 season ended, there was some speculation that the 44-year-old was going to retire, but he quickly shot that down.

Over this past year I’ve been asked numerous times about retirement and how I feel. Well, I’m not retiring and I feel fine and plan on feeling even better with some changes to my offseason program! — matt bryant (@Matt_Bryant3) February 6, 2019

Although Bryant made it clear that he wanted to return for another season in Atlanta, the team decided to move on, and they did that despite the fact that he was one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL last year. Bryant is also the Falcons' all-time leading scorer with 1,122 career points.

One of the reasons the Falcons decided to get rid of Bryant is because he dealt with multiple injuries last season (back and hamstring) that caused him to miss a total of three games. Despite the injuries though, he was still Mr. Reliable for Atlanta. In 2018, Bryant connected on 95.2 percent of his field goals (20 of 21), which ranked third in the NFL. Since 2016, Bryant has hit 90.7 percent of his field goal attempts, which ranks third in the NFL over the span for any kicker who has attempted 20 or more kicks. Bryant actually made the Pro Bowl as the NFC's kicker after hitting 34 of 37 attempts with the Falcons in 2016.

When Bryant's healthy, he's one of the best kickers in the league, but due to the fact that he's been battling injuries -- plus, he's set to be the second-oldest player in the NFL -- the Falcons had obvious concerns about his age.

The big reason the Falcons are turning to Bryant is because their kicking situation has gotten ugly this preseason. In four games, Tavecchio has gone 4 of 8 on field goals, although three of those misses came from 50 or more yards. With Tavecchio struggling, the Falcons brought in Blair Walsh, but that quickly turned into a disaster when Walsh missed 4 of 9 kicks during his first practice with the team.

Although Tavecchio hit all five of his field goal attempts last season during Bryant's three-game absence, it appears the Falcons are ready to turn back to their old kicker.